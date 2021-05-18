x
Driver dies after striking building in Muskegon County

According to police, the man was driving a Chevrolet southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a building on the east side of the road.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Egelston Township. Police say the driver was identified as Kenneth Jack Rosencrans, 67.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wolf Lake Road. According to police, Rosencrans was driving a Chevrolet southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a building on the east side of the road. 

Police say Rosencrans died of his injuries while being transported to a hospital. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

