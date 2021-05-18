x
1 killed in head-on crash in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Muskegon County.

Police say the incident happened near Riley Thompson and Whitehall Road in Fruitland Township around 3:45 p.m. Two cars were involved in the crash, police say, and it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

