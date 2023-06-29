Drone show over Grand Rapids part of National Sheriffs Association conference

The drone show that many witnessed over Grand Rapids Wednesday night was a part of the National Sheriffs Association conference at DeVos Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sheriffs from all over the country gathered for the National Sheriffs Association at DeVos Place Wednesday night.

Part of the convention featured a drone show as the attendees ate dinner outside and watched.

The drone show was put on by Great Lakes Drone Company and it included about 100 drones.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office in Idaho says that there were also a big crowd of bystanders watching the show.

Sheriff Donahue added that he believed the show was a "cool testament to the technology and the work drones do in law enforcement every day."

This was the first time that the National Sheriffs Association conference was in Grand Rapids.

13 ON YOUR SIDE previously reported about the drone show before it was made clear who was behind the production.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.