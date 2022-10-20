Grand Rapids Police: Drunk driver dragged bicyclist for more than a mile in deadly hit-skip

Court documents filed against the 27-year-old driver allege he was nearly 3 times over the legal limit and dragged the bicyclist for about a mile and a half.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Court documents filed against a Grand Rapids man share details about how detectives connected him to the deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

Trevon Poe, 27, is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing death as well as leaving the scene of the accident during the early morning hours of Oct. 16.

Bicyclist Gurcharan Sikh Singh, 30, was critically hurt after being dragged for a mile and a half from the initial collision, authorities said, but he later died at a local hospital.

According to a probable cause filed in 61st District Court, a witness saw an older tan van driving at a high rate of speed dragging something.

That same witness called and told officers she found the van parked at Eastern Loft apartments at Eastern and Thomas.

Detectives got an anonymous witness description of the driver, and video evidence later confirmed the suspect's description matched the driver, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Poe, walked out and was arrested. Police were granted a search warrant for a blood draw, which later found he had a .21 BAC.

According to detectives, Poe admitted to them he had been drinking and was very intoxicated when he drove.

He allegedly admitted to being in a crash but didn't know the details due to being drunk.

Several alcohol bottles were found inside the van, detectives said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.