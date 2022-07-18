Suspects at large after crashing stolen vehicle into Dunham's Sports

Police say four suspects fled the scene on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle into the storefront.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was used to crash into the Dunham's Sports store at the Centerpointe Mall in Grand Rapids.

After the crash, police say four suspects entered the store but fled on foot after the store's alarms went off. Nothing was taken.

Investigators say the vehicle has been reported as stolen.

The investigation is underway.

