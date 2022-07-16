35-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Ottawa Co.

The other driver, a 57-year-old female, did not sustain any injuries.

MARNE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical responders responded to a car v. motorcycle crash around 3:04 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a 57-year-old female was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia near Arthur St. in Wright Township, when she pulled out of a private driveway into the path of the motorcyclist.

The 35-year-old motorcyclists from Conklin was hospitalized, however his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The 57-year-old woman did not suffer any injuries.

