x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

35-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Ottawa Co.

The other driver, a 57-year-old female, did not sustain any injuries.

MARNE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical responders responded to a car v. motorcycle crash around 3:04 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say  a 57-year-old female was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia near Arthur St. in Wright Township, when she pulled out of a private driveway into the path of the motorcyclist.

The 35-year-old motorcyclists from Conklin was hospitalized, however his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The 57-year-old woman did not suffer any injuries.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cascade Firefighters Association hockey game to benefit two West Michigan charities