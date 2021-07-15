x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

East Beltline crash injures 1, closes NB lanes

Police say one man was hurt in the crash. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

One person has been injured after a crash involving a semi on the East Beltline, near 4 Mile Road.

Police say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. One man was hurt in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Northbound East Beltline, near 4 Mile Road and Kuyper College, is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 