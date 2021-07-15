East Beltline crash injures 1, closes NB lanes

Police say one man was hurt in the crash. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

One person has been injured after a crash involving a semi on the East Beltline, near 4 Mile Road.

Police say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. One man was hurt in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Northbound East Beltline, near 4 Mile Road and Kuyper College, is closed at this time.

