East Beltline crash injures 1, closes NB lanes

One person has been injured after a crash involving a semi on the East Beltline, near 4 Mile Road.
Police say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. One man was hurt in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
Northbound East Beltline, near 4 Mile Road and Kuyper College, is closed at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
