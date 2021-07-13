Crash closes Belding Road near Rockford

Police confirmed that there were injuries in the accident. It is currently unknown how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Belding Road near Ramsdell Drive in Cannon Township is currently closed due to a crash. Both westbound and eastbound traffic is blocked.

Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that people were injured in the crash. It is unknown how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

