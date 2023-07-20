Grand Rapids organization hosting community baby shower for local families with newborns

The event is on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Garfield Park Gymnasium in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're feeling the stress of a newborn baby, a local organization wants to help ease that burden with a free event on Saturday.

The Great Start Collaborative knows having a newborn baby is a fun time for families.

"We want to have families come out and just say we celebrate you, we appreciate you," says Paula Brown, director of the Great Start Collaborative.

But it can also be a stressful one. To help, the organization will host a community baby shower, both to celebrate and to educate.

"This is an opportunity to connect families to wonderful programs and resources in our community," says Brown.

According to the Kent County Health Department, 14,000 clients in the county are enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) assistance program for low income households.

The Great Start Collaborative offers similar aid, but Brown says many don't use it until their kids get older.

"We typically don't see them show up and engage in services until their children are preschool or in that toddler age," says Brown.

Which at that time can be too late.

"An adequate supply of diapers for a little one can be upwards of $80 a month for families," says Brown. "And we were finding that families, sometimes, loved ones are staying in diapers for the full day."

Each guest to the free baby shower will get diapers, wipes and other essential needs. There will also be opportunities to learn more about other local organizations that can help as well.

"We're here as a community to support you in this very important and fun time in your lives as you are raising a little one," says Brown.

