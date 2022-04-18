Police: Easter Sunday Mass scare not a criminal matter

Sunday morning, a livestream of the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Grand Rapids showed a man causing a commotion at the altar.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — No one was hurt during a commotion at a Grand Rapids Catholic church Easter Sunday.

Those watching the livestream service at the Cathedral of St. Andrew saw a man in green walking up to the altar. A commotion can be heard out of camera view, and people in the pews ducked for cover.

"It was just scary seeing everybody duck, because they didn't zoom to what was happening," said Missy Cummings, who watched the video live Sunday. "So, you just had to think the worst."

The video shows the man returning down the aisle, holding what looks like flowers, and being stopped by people inside the church.

"Being a full service and the holiday," said Cummings, "it just seems like if someone were to do something bad, they usually do it on a day that we remember."

A spokesperson for the Diocese said at the beginning of Mass, a gentleman walked up the center aisle and caused a brief commotion. That included knocking over candles. He returned down the center aisle and was escorted out by security personnel and several others.

A police report was filed with the Grand Rapids Police.

A spokesperson for the GRPD said it was not a criminal matter, but a mental health situation. Police assisted in getting the individual the help needed.

"I'm glad for the very, very quick response that they had in apprehending them," said Cummings.

WATCH VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.