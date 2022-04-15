A winner has been crowned after thousands of votes over the last five weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After five weeks and thousands of votes, Kosciuszko Hall has been named the winner of the 2022 13 ON YOUR SIDE Fish Fry Frenzy.

Kosciuszko Hall defeated defending champion St. James Catholic Church in Montague to win its first Fish Fry Frenzy championship.

The bracket started with a total of 32 West Michigan churches, organizations, and businesses separated into four regions.

Kosciuszko Hall won the Grand Rapids region to advance to the 'Fishy Four'. They then defeated Kent County winner American Legion 179, setting up a championship matchup with St James, the winner of the Muskegon County region.

Kosciuszko Hall is located at 935 Park Street SW in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.