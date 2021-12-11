Dan Deyo served the Morley Area Fire Department for more than 40 years, and he worked for Mecosta County EMS for a number of years

A longtime fire chief in Mecosta County was laid to rest Friday. Dan Deyo was honored with a procession after funeral services in Morley. He passed away November 6th, 2021.

He served the Morley Area Fire Department for more than 40 years, and he worked for Mecosta County EMS for a number of years.

"I mean, you can't think of all the lives he's helped and touched," Howard City Fire Chief Randy Heckman says.

He tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that Deyo was a dedicated fire chief to his community.

"You wouldn't find a more calm, cool, collected guy," Chief Heckman says. 'A lot of times fire chiefs get excited when things happen, but he always had a level head on his shoulders and you wouldn't find a person that's more dedicated to his community."

He says processions like this are the perfect way to pay tribute to someone like Deyo.

"It honors and shows his dedication to the community," Chief Heckman says.

Deyo is known for leading the charge to modernize the department and bring in new gear. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is told that the department's assistant fire chief is temporarily stepping into the role.

