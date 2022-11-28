Family friends react to Kentwood house fire where 2 girls died

12-year-old Ashlee and 19-year-old Nety were said to have died in the Monday morning fire, according to close family friends.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Florena Silva sat in her Kentwood living room with 13 ON YOUR SIDE and recounted the two lives lost during a house fire on 48th St. in Kentwood. That house had belonged to family friends.

"She felt really sad because of the situation, mostly because of the girl that passed away, she was only 12, and the 19-year-old she was coming from Mexico just to visit and just a tragedy that it happened," said Silva.

Those two girls were identified by close family friends as 19-year-old Nety who was a niece of the family visiting from Mexico, and 12-year-old Ashlee who lived at the home.

Silva lives only a few blocks away, originally knowing some of the family members from the two families times in Mexico.

She described what she saw early Monday morning.

"I found out on my way to work, I passed by 48th St. and I couldn't drive past it because the road was blocked, so I called my daughter and I asked her if everything was okay and she found out that the house burned down," said Silva.

The house fire, Kentwood Police said, happened just before 3:30 a.m., adding that there were 6 other occupants in the home during the fire who made it out.

Silva added that she loves the family that has suffered a devastating loss, with hopes of helping them get back on their feet through her families efforts of starting a GoFundMe.

"They're pretty good people and they get along with everyone, they just spread positive vibes throughout any situation that's going on," said Silva.

