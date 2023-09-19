'My cousin didn't deserve that' | Family remembers West Michigan mom killed on highway

Yolanda Riley went from planning her cousin's 10 year anniversary party to planning he funeral. She says the loss is devastating.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Along with being a cousin to Melissa Casterman, Yolanda Riley was also her coworker at New Beginnings Restaurant.

"Everybody knew Melissa," said Riley. "Like I said, she was like the glue that held us all together."

Melissa was killed Friday morning. Police say she was on Southbound US-31 near Ludington with her husband Mark Casterman when the two got into an argument.

Investigators believe Mark later hit her with their SUV as she walked along the road.

"She didn't like confrontation," said Riley. "She'd rather talk things out, you know? Try to figure out a way."

She was a manager at different New Beginnings restaurants, according to Riley.

Most recently, she filled in as a line cook at the 28th Street location.

"She was a long-term employee. The owner cried," said Riley.

She also leaves behind a 12-year-old son.

"She was a great mom," said Riley. "I just want people to know that she was a very special soul. She was very non-judgmental. She had an open heart for everybody."

Riley would like people to remember this about the loving mother.

"She loved her son, her son was her world," said Riley. "She lived for Vonzell. Everything was for Vonzell."

Melissa's funeral and visitation are this Friday at EverRest Funeral Home and Chapel in Muskegon.

As for Mark Casterman, he's being held on a $1 million bond. He will be back in court next week.

