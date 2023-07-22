Fatal crash in Ionia Saturday morning

The sheriff's office reports that a Chrysler Pacifica was travelling southbound on Keefer Highway when they failed to stop at the stop sign at East Grand River Ave.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Saturday morning deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a two vehicle fatal crash at East Grand River Ave and Keefer Highway in Portland Township.

The Pacifica hit a Honda HR-V which was traveling eastbound. They hit the driver's side door. After being hit the Honda spun, turned over and landed on its roof. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any names at this time as they are still notifying family members.

