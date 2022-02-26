Wyoming man killed in Friday hit-and-run

Witnesses describe the potential suspect vehicle as a small white or cream SUV. Police are working to locate the driver.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night, and a search for the suspect vehicle is now underway.

Police say the hit-and-run happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The victim, identified as 62-year-old Kenneth Turpeau, had been struck by a vehicle on 32nd Street near Badger Avenue SW. Turpeau was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

The potential suspect vehicle is described by witnesses as a small white or cream SUV. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Woodward Avenue after the crash.

Police say there is not a driver description at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

