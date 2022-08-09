Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground

Michigan State Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The building, which is nearly 50 years old, is destroyed.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreational Area in Barry County, destroying an office building.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the building that is nearly 50 years old is a total loss. The campground is still open to the public.

Michigan State Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Whalen says officers did not find any accelerants at the scene.

Guests of the campground are now asked to check in at the booth outside the welcome center off Briggs Road, near the Gun Lake Modern Campground entrance.

