Fireworks return to Grand Rapids July 3

The event is free and open to the public. Entertainment kicks off in Ah-Nab-Awen Park at 6 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Grand Rapids Fireworks will be held at Ah-Nab-Awen Park to mark Independence Day on Saturday, July 3. The event is free and open to the public.

“The City of Grand Rapids has supported the annual fireworks event for many years,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “Community events such as this add to our city’s vibrancy. We are proud to help make this a great community celebration that is free, accessible and fun for all.”

Entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. and feature food vendors and vendor exhibits, coordinated by Riverbanks Events and Media. Activities will continue through the fireworks.

“It’s exciting to bring all of West Michigan back to downtown Grand Rapids as a community to give families a place to enjoy and celebrate our Nation’s independence,” said Russ Hines, CEO for Riverbank Events and Media. “After the past 15 months of COVID-related restrictions on gatherings, it is nice to be able to celebrate as a community. We are asking people to follow the CDC guidelines, social distance and respect each other’s space.”

The Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is the title sponsor for the event.

For more information, visit their website and Twitter page.

