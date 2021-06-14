Saugatuck plans scaled-back Venetian Festival 'Lite'

While the festival will not have the lighted boat parade or fireworks, visitors can still expect food, beer, entertainment and the popular dinghy poker run.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Saugatuck City Council approved plans for a "lite" Venetian Festival on Monday, scheduled to run on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. The plans come after the festival was previously canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19.

While the festival will be scaled-back, visitors can still expect food, beer, entertainment and the popular dinghy poker run. Due to time constraints, the lighted boat parade and fireworks are not on this year's schedule.

“We’re disappointed to leave the boat parade and fireworks out this year, but with a short timeline and tight budget, we are simply unable to organize and pay for those events,” said Lance Winchester, commodore of the Cow Hill Yacht Club, the non-profit sponsor of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival.

80s band Starfarm is slated to perform in Coghlin Park on July 30. The venue will open at 6 p.m. and have food and beverages available for purchase. Admission is $10.

The dinghy poker run will kick off July 31 at noon from Coghlin Park. Registration for the event begins at 11 a.m. that morning.

Donations and volunteers are needed for the festival. To volunteer, donate or find more information on the Cow Hill Yacht Club, click here. For more information and updates on the Saugatuck Venetian Festival, visit their website and Facebook page.

