Grandville to host 4th of July celebrations, fireworks

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The City of Grandville announced Friday that its Fourth of July celebrations will go on as planned this year.

With the elimination of limits and requirements on outdoor gatherings, Grandville will proceed with the following events:

5K race (Saturday, July 3)

Patriotic Trail (July 1-5)

#10 School Open House at Heritage Park (Saturday, July 3)

Baseball/Softball games (Saturday, July 3)

Flag raising at Wedgwood Park (Monday, July 5)

Flyover of WWII vintage aircraft (Monday, July 5)

Food vendors and entertainment (Monday, July 5)

Fireworks show (Monday, July 5)

Information about those events can be found here.

The Grandville City Council previously canceled the pancake breakfast, parade, craft show and penny carnival. According to the city, those events will continue to be canceled, as there isn’t enough time to organize.

