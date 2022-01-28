Police: Florida man found with teen runaways in Muskegon hotel had drugs, alcohol, condoms

Investigators say a Florida man with no ties to Michigan brought three teen runaway girls to a hotel in Fruitport Township.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Police in Fruitport Township located three teen girls reported missing out of their home state of Florida on Wednesday. The three girls ages 14, 14 and 15 were found safe at a hotel room, according to police.

Also found in that same hotel room was a 24-year old Orlando man who, according to authorities, had in his possession drugs, alcohol and a bag of condoms.

Police in Tampa are seeking charges against Jeannel Louiral for interference with custody. A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said in a statement the investigation is ongoing.

Friday in Muskegon County District Court Louiral was arraigned on a five-count criminal complaint including accosting children for immoral purposes, two drug charges, harboring runaways and contributing to the delinquency of minors. The most serious charge is punishable up to four years in prison.

Two of the three girls were reunited with their parents Wednesday. Arrangements were made for the third girl to be reunited with her family on Thursday or Friday.

The mother of one of the teenage girls posted on Facebook last week saying her daughter got into a car with another girl and a stranger. The mother's post went on to say her daughter's phone was tracked to a gas station in Michigan.

Investigators say at this time there's no indication that the girls were taken against their will.

During arraignment Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Short told Muskegon County District Judge Paula Mathes that Louiral has no known connections to the state of Michigan and that Louiral brought the girls to Michigan in a rental car. According to Short he was found in possession of marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and two bottles of wine.

"And on him or in his belongings was a Crown Royal bag with 50 condoms and lubricant," Short said.

Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing on the charges is set for Feb. 14.

