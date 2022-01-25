x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after collision with semi in Spring Lake

A sedan driven by a 58-year-old man from Nunica was headed eastbound on State Road when he collided with the semi, which was blocking the eastbound lane.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he collided with the back of a flatbed semitruck in Spring Lake Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

Police say a 27-year-old man from Coopersville was reversing an unloaded flatbed trailer into a driveway on State Road, west of 148th Street, around 7:07 p.m. The semi was blocking the eastbound lane of State Road.

A silver four-door sedan, driven by a 58-year-old man from Nunica, was headed eastbound when he collided with the semi.

The sedan's driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon via ambulance. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Neither of the drivers were wearing a seat belt. 

State Road was closed for several hours while first responders were on scene. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Unit.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel

 

In Other News

Central Michigan University apologizes for giving students full-ride scholarships by mistake