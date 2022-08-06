Former U.S. attorney previews Lyoya shooting decision

Thursday's announcement will come 66 days after Patrick Lyoya was killed by GRPD officer Christopher Schurr on April 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday afternoon, we should know the results from the investigation into the death of Patrick Lyoya.

The night before, former U.S. attorney Pat Miles says regardless of the outcome, we should expect to learn more about what went into that decision process.

"I'm sure he is going to provide an explanation either way, if he charges the police officer or if he doesn't," says Miles.

Either way, the decision is a longtime coming.

13 On Your Side looked at ten previous officer involved shootings investigated by Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker, and found a final decision took an average of nearly 45 days to be made.

Thursday's announcement will come 66 days after Patrick Lyoya was killed by GRPD officer Christopher Schurr on April 4.

"This is a certainly a high profile case, perhaps the highest profile case in Kent County in decades," says Miles. "I'm sure the prosecutor is saying he needed this amount of time to conduct a thorough investigation."

An investigation, Miles says, includes looking at several types of evidence, such as the video that's been released and potentially even more that hasn't been.

"For example, if I was looking at this case, I would want to know, was there a third charge in the taser?" says Miles.

As for what that decision will be, Miles says he doesn't want to speculate.

"It's so difficult to know, without having all the evidence and knowing what really went through the prosecutors decision process in his office," says Miles.

Thursday's news conference will be at 3 p.m. We'll bring it to you live on air and online, as well as full coverage in our evening newscasts.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.