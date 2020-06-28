Fraudulent $100 bills circulating in Kalamazoo County

“Thieves washed $10 bills and printed $100 bills over them,” Balkema said.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Treasurer Mary Balkema is alerting residents that fake currency is circulating in the community.

According to Balkema, the county itself has been on the receiving end of the fraudulent currency. On Friday morning, a counterfeit $100 bill was used as property tax payment.

“Thieves washed $10 bills and printed $100 bills over them,” Balkema said. “We were able to spot the fake by noticing the watermarked president didn’t match, and the security thread woven into the bill stated ‘USA TEN’ and not ‘USA 100’ as it should.”

The Treasurer’s Office hosted the Secret Service in September 2019 at the County Expo Center for an educational seminar on fraudulent currency and protection against financial crimes. Over 300 people attended the seminar, including county employees and members of the general public.

“If you or your employees handle cash, it’s important to be aware this is happening in the community, and to check bills you handle over $10,” Balkema said.

Anyone with suspicion that they received a counterfeit bill is asked to contact their local police department.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.