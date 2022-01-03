Local business giving away free pollinator garden to local school district

Pest Professor, LLC is giving away a pollinator garden, to help educate local children on pollinators.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pest Professor just opened on the last day of February, and the Michigan-based pest control company is already offering a giveaway. Owners Alec and Kasey Dakin said they’re trying to help people with their issues while also taking the earth into consideration.

“Our goal is to work in a company that is more sustainable, that practices more green applications and more green products being used,” Alec said. “We also do conventional pest control, but we believe that the earth and climate are important factors, and we hope to transition to being fully green at some point.”

“Part of our inspiration for going green and aiming for sustainability comes from my background,” Kasey said. “For my day job, I'm a zookeeper at John Ball Zoo. That organization is conservation-based and involves green initiatives, so that's something that's been really important to me and parts of my personal life and our business.”

Pest Professor has locations in White Cloud and Greenville, but it services all of West Michigan, helping people find sustainable solutions for insects and rodents. The owners said they’re also working to educate the community on pollinators.

“We actually started a native pollinator garden at our home,” Kasey said. “In learning about that and all the benefits to pollinators and to the environment, we wanted to share that with our community.”

She said that’s where the idea for the giveaway came from. The garden, which will be full of Michigan plants, will be gifted to a school district in Montcalm, Newaygo, Kent, or Mecosta County.

“We are going to provide all the materials, and we are going to build the garden ourselves,” Alec said. “Then, when it's time to plant, Casey is going to be growing the plants here at our home, and we're going to start everything off for them, then do kind of an educational segment in which we provide pizza and the plants necessary to start this bad boy off.”

To nominate a school district, reach out to Pest Professor though the official website. You can also send a message through Facebook or Instagram. The voting will begin on March 31 with the winner being announced on April 31.

