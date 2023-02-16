Funeral arrangements for Brian Fraser, MSU shooting victim

Brian was one of three students killed in the Michigan State University shooting Monday.

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. — Brian Fraser will be laid to rest on Saturday, Feb. 18. near his hometown of Grosse Pointe Park.

Brian was one of three students killed in the Michigan State University shooting Monday. Five other students were critically injured by a 43-year-old gunman that night.

A visitation will take place at the Verheyden Funeral Home at 16300 Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Park on Friday, Feb. 17 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The funeral Mass will take place at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church at 157 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Farms on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. An instate visitation will take place at the church prior to the funeral Mass from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The funeral arrangements were shared by the Grosse Pointe South Swimming & Diving Team, which Brian was a part of while he attended the school.

Brian grew up in Grosse Pointe Park and attended St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School and Grosse Pointe South High School, his obituary said.

He leaves behind his father Sean, mother Mary "Mia" and sister Micaela.

Brian was the fraternity president of Michigan State's Phi Delta Theta chapter.

"Brian was our leader, and we loved him. He cared deeply about his Phi Delta brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta," his fraternity brothers posted after his death. "We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time."

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brian's name can be made to Children's Hospital of Michigan at www.yourchildrensfoundation.org or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, www.cskdetroit.org/online-donations.

