Grand Rapids celebrates Gerald R. Ford's 109th birthday

Former First Lady Betty Ford started the tradition in 2006 shortly after President Ford's death. It's been conducted on her behalf every year since.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of the Ford Family and the President Gerald R. Ford Historical Legacy Trust will commemorate the former president's 109th birthday Thursday morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 am. at the Tomb of President Gerald R. Ford at the presidential museum in Grand Rapids.

The ceremony will include the presentation of wreaths on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden, the Ford family, healthcare workers from Western Michigan, and the Ford School and Ford Institute of the University of Michigan and Albion College.

Members of the Ford family and representatives of the Michigan National Guard are expected to attend.

Ford was a Grand Rapids-area congressman before becoming vice president and president in the 1970s. He died in 2006.

