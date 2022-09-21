Teenaged girl seriously injured in shooting on southeast side of Grand Rapids

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Fair Street SE Wednesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenaged girl is seriously hurt after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Fair Street SE Wednesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

