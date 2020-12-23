Gov. Whitmer reflects on a divided year for Michigan

Though she's proud of the state's response to COVID-19 and how it's risen to other challenges, she said there is much work to be done.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflected on a tough year for the state during an year-end video conference with reporters on Tuesday.

She talked about the state’s response to coronavirus, efforts to reduce racial disparities in health care as well as an alleged plot to kidnap her. “Politics has permeated” work to curb the spread of COVID-19 and impeded the state's ability to protect residents, Whitmer said.

