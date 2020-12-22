Whitmer signs bill promoting access to clean water

The bill mandates that water services be restored to residences where shutoffs have occurred, in most circumstances, through March 31, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday promoting access to clean water throughout Michigan.

Senate Bill 241 creates the Water Shutoff Restoration Act, promoting access to clean water and prohibiting water shutoffs due to nonpayments. It also mandates that water services be restored to residences where shutoffs have occurred, in most circumstances, through March 31, 2021.

“Every Michigander deserves access to clean water, especially during a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “This legislation, spearheaded by Senator Stephanie Chang, will help ensure every Michigander can wash their hands and give their child a glass of water at the dinner table. My administration will continue working to ensure clean water for all Michiganders, and I look forward to partnering with everyone who wants to get this done.”

