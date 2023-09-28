Governor Whitmer selects new Michigan State Police Director

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed a new director of the Michigan State Police on Thursday.

LANSING, Mich. — There is a new director for the Michigan State Police (MSP). Governor Gretchen Whitmer selected Captain James F. Grady II to lead the MSP on Thursday.

Alongside the appointment, Grady also received a promotion to the rank of colonel.

Grady has more than 25 years in public safety, with almost a decade of that experience as part of the leadership of the MSP.

“Captain Grady is the right pick to lead the brave men and women of the Michigan State Police,” said Governor Whitmer. “After 25 years, he has earned the respect of troopers across the department and community leaders throughout the state, including in southeast Michigan where he spent the majority of his service. He has a knack for bringing everyone together to solve problems, and our state is a better place for it. He will do a great job leading our state’s top law enforcement agency.”

Grady joined MSP in 1998 and received several promotions throughout the years, including a promotion to detective first lieutenant and section commander of the “Fraud Investigation” team within MSP in 2015 and a promotion to assistant division commander within the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division in 2018.

“It is an incredible honor to continue serving in the Michigan State Police alongside the finest troopers in the nation,” said Captain Grady. “I want to thank my partners in leadership at the department. We will continue to make sure that the men and women of MSP have what they need to do their job of protecting Michiganders in communities across the state. It’s a tough but rewarding career. I will work every day to earn the trust and respect of my colleagues and the good people of Michigan.”

Grady's promotion took effect today as he takes over for Colonel Joe Gasper who announced his retirement after 25 years of service at MSP.

