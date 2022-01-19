Man charged in connection to homicide of GR 15-year-old

Police say 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Lamar Calvin was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Prince Street SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old Wyoming man is facing multiple charges in connection to the 2021 fatal shooting of a Grand Rapids teen.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Khavaree Nash is facing the following charges:

Open Murder

Possession of a Firearm while in the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Death

The charges stem from a homicide that happened in the early morning of Saturday, May 29, 2021. Police say 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Lamar Calvin was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Prince Street SE.

The multi-count warrant was issued Saturday, and police say Nash was already being held in the Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

