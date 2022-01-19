Man charged in connection to homicide of GR 15-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old Wyoming man is facing multiple charges in connection to the 2021 fatal shooting of a Grand Rapids teen.
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Khavaree Nash is facing the following charges:
- Open Murder
- Possession of a Firearm while in the Commission of a Felony
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Death
The charges stem from a homicide that happened in the early morning of Saturday, May 29, 2021. Police say 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Lamar Calvin was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Prince Street SE.
The multi-count warrant was issued Saturday, and police say Nash was already being held in the Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.