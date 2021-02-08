Grand Haven leaders urged to delay power plant bond proposal due to PFAS concerns

The Grand Haven City Council was presented with 1,300 citizen petitions to delay the proposal.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven City Council was presented with 1,300 citizen petitions urging leaders to delay the bond proposal for a new power plant on Harbor Island Monday evening. The Board of Light and Power is asking for a $50 million bond to build the power plant.

The group Grand Haven Energy Organization says that there are concerns about both the financial risks and PFAS found at the site. They want a third party to evaluate the plan to ensure that the health and safety of residents comes before a vote.

“Why should we invest in a $30 million project in an incredibly vulnerable piece of land, which the project will probably be obsolete in just a few years,” said Grand Haven resident John Field Reichardt. “Makes no sense.”

The city is hosting two town hall meetings on Grand Haven's Energy Future and Harbor Island. They are Monday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 11. Details can be found here.

