Grand Haven State Park beach water access closed due to hazardous conditions

After a nearly cloudless weekend, severe storms are possible in West Michigan Monday afternoon, causing strong currents and waves.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Access to Lake Michigan at the Grand Haven State Park is closed to the public due to hazardous water conditions and currents, officials say.

Water conditions will be evaluated throughout the day to decide if the public can swim.

After a nearly cloudless weekend, severe storms are possible in West Michigan Monday afternoon.

1:10 PM Monday: Monitoring an ongoing line of storms crossing the lakeshore. It's been weakening over the last ~30... Posted by Blake Hansen on Monday, July 11, 2022

Along and south of I-96 is under a slight risk for severe storms, level 2 of 5. While the potential for severe storms is low, if we do see storm development it will be heavy bursts of rain and gusty winds. A very low-end possibility of hail or a spin-up.

North of I-96 will likely remain mainly quiet but have still been placed under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 of 5. That means an isolated severe storm potential.

Stay weather aware with the 13 On Your Side website and app.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.