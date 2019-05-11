GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Halloween behind us, winter is on the horizon.

And that means it's time to dust off your ice skates because the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink is scheduled to open on Nov. 29.

The outdoor ice rink in downtown Grand Rapids typically opens for the season the weekend after Thanksgiving. The 2019/2020 season will run from Nov. 29 - Feb. 23.

The open skate hours are from 10 a.m. - 9:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. - 8:45 p.m. on Sundays. All skating is weather-dependent, and people can check the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink Facebook page for updates.

It costs $3 for adults and $1 for kids to skate. The admission price includes skate rental.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.