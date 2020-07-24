Grand Rapids protest planned to stand in solidarity with Portland

The organizers emphasize the event is a protest and a call to action.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A protest is taking place in Grand Rapids Saturday in response to recent events in Portland, Oregon and within the city.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle, and it's organized by Justice for Black Lives and Family Over Everything, two groups that have formed in recent months.

The organizers say it's to join in solidarity with Portland, where federal law enforcement was deployed to protect federal buildings from protesters. The state of Oregon is suing the Department of Homeland Security over their actions and arrests which the state says are unconstitutional.

The protest was also organized after a car parade honoring Breonna Taylor clashed with Grand Rapids Police officers on Sunday, July 12.

