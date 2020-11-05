GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — West Michigan residents can catch a glimpse of the Michigan Air National Guard on Tuesday as it salutes workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Military aircrafts from the National Guard's 127th Wing based at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township will flyover cities, including Grand Rapids and Battle Creek.

RELATED: Military aircraft to fly over 8 Michigan cities honoring frontline workers

The southeast Michigan based unit is conducting flyovers all over the state as part of its Michigan Strong campaign to show appreciation for workers battling COVID-19. The dates and times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements, but flyovers are planned for both May 12 and 13.

RELATED: Here's what it looked like in the cockpit of the Blue Angels NYC flyover

A map released Monday night shows Grand Rapids flyovers happening at 3:08 p.m. over the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and 3:10 p.m. over the U of M Hospital.

Click here to view the maps.

127th Wing

127th Wing

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are also planning to salute front-line workers in Detroit on Tuesday.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.