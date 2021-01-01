Michigan man who threw woman to ground ordered to pay $390K

Eric Anthony Alvarez was also sentenced to time served after spending 321 days in custody, and placed on probation for five years.

A 25-year-old Michigan man who caused a woman to suffer a traumatic brain injury when he slammed her to the ground after a road-rage incident last February has been ordered to pay more than $390,000 in medical restitution.

Eric Anthony Alvarez was also sentenced to time served after spending 321 days in custody, and placed on probation for five years.

Alvarez pleaded no contest to assault with intent to do great bodily injury less than murder and apologized during the hearing.

His lawyer says the injured woman helped instigate the incident when she tried to run Alvarez's vehicle off the road.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.