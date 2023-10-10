Grand Rapids City Commission approves $50 million expansion for Public Museum

The Grand Rapids City Commission voted to approve a $50 million expansion of the Public Museum on Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids City Commissioned approved $50 million in funding towards an expansion of the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM).

“On behalf of the GRPM I express my thanks to the City Commission and the administration for their work and dedication to this expansion by approving the bid package so construction can begin,” said GRPM President and CEO Dale Robertson.

The museum announced the expansion project in August, saying that a major focus will be on increased river access.

“The GRPM is situated on the banks of the Grand River and the riverfront improvement portion of the project will result in improved and sustained access to the river by the public on a routine and regular basis. The Museum’s science and cultural programs will also be a beneficiary of this improvement because greater river access will result in more visceral and immersive experiences,” added Robertson.

The expansion will be the museum's first major renovation since the location opened in 1994.

Now that the funding has been approved by the city commission, the expansion project will begin this fall. The entire project is expected to last 18 to 24 months.

The expansion project will include building advanced stair and ramp systems that exceed Americans with Disabilities Act standards, paths that link to a 7.5-mile urban trail, as well as a "standout geologic rock wall will adorn the riverfront, offering visitors an educational insight into the Grand River's geology."

“As a public institution, it’s everybody’s Museum,” Robertson said. “This expansion allows us to open our doors to more of the public than ever.”

To learn more about the project, visit grpm.org/expansion.

