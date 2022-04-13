Leaders from across Michigan react to videos of Patrick Lyoya police shooting

Following the 3 p.m. news conference with GRPD, State leaders have been sharing their thoughts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department released video footage of an officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop that turned deadly last week.

Following the 3 p.m. news conference with GRPD, Michigan leaders have been sharing their thoughts.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“The Lieutenant Governor and I spoke with Patrick’s family and our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss. Patrick was 26. He arrived in the United States as a refugee with his family fleeing violence. He had his whole life ahead of him. Patrick was a son, a dad of two young daughters, and an older brother to his five siblings.

“The Michigan State Police will conduct a transparent, independent investigation of the shooting. Then, prosecutors must consider all the evidence, follow the law, and take appropriate action on charges. Justice is foundational to safety, and without justice, we are all less safe.

“Patrick’s father asked me to convey his hope that any demonstrations in his son’s honor remain peaceful, and as Governor I share this view. We must come together and build a future where Black Michiganders are afforded equal rights, dignity, and safety in our communities. I will never stop fighting to make Michigan a more equitable and just state.”

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

“Governor Whitmer and I spoke to Patrick Lyoya’s family. They are feeling the deep pain that too many have felt, a terrible loss in a moment that feels all too sickeningly familiar. His father Peter described his son as a generous and caring man whom he wants to be remembered peacefully. Patrick was a loving father, a loyal friend, and a proud member of the Grand Rapids community who enjoyed sharing fellowship and culture with those around him.

“I am heartbroken by what we all have witnessed as a father, public servant, and a Black man. People are frustrated and hurting—searching for answers. Black people in Grand Rapids, in Michigan, and across the country are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted from generations of struggle. Yet we press on. When we demonstrate and make our voices heard, we must do so in a way that lifts our call for justice beyond the deepening the pain of this community. We must never cease our efforts to reverse inequities, create systemic change, and guarantee justice for communities of color. We must recommit ourselves, through our words and deeds, to working together to build a more perfect union and a Michigan with equality and justice for all, where every interaction within our community, especially those with law enforcement, end with everyone able to return home to their families without harm.

“It is critical now to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to achieve justice, deliver accountability, and understand what happened, for Patrick Lyoya’s family as expeditiously as possible.”

State Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids):

"No parent should have to bury their child after a simple traffic stop. I offer my deepest heartfelt condolences, and continued action on responsible reforms, to the family of Patrick Lyoya as they grieve the loss of their son. Additionally, I stand in sorrow with our community as we mourn this loss of life and construct our path forward following this tragedy. I pray for our city leaders as they navigate and discern the next right thing to do in response.

"Together, we continue to face the work of building a more perfect justice system — one that protects our citizens, as well as those who put their lives on the line every day in service to our community. Here in Lansing, we have been working to eliminate tragedies like this. The Legislature has passed bills that would mandate de-escalation and implicit bias training for our police forces. We have invested in mental health screenings and resources for our officers so they can deliver their top performance in moments of crisis. We passed legislation that would invest in the retention of police officers so experienced officers are on our streets. Finally, I am proud to co-sponsor the “Justice for All” package of bills that were introduced by my colleagues earlier this year — a package of bills that would ban no-knock warrants, end qualified immunity, and outline reporting requirements when there is misconduct, or when excessive force is used, including making those reports available to the public.

"We must work together to pursue the promise of “liberty and justice for all.” Citizens interested in advocating for common-sense reforms are welcome to contact our office for details and directions to further GR’s voice on these issues in Lansing. The eyes of the nation are on Grand Rapids. Let us deliver our best selves to this moment. This is the best way to honor the precious life of Mr. Lyoya and change systems to better serve us."

Sen. Marshall Bullock (D-Detroit):

Justice is not justice when another Black body lays face down, dead from an execution-style shooting. Read my full statement below. #JusticeForPatrick #PatrickLyoyahttps://t.co/lKQhYzPRGV — Senator Marshall Bullock (@BullockSenator) April 13, 2022

Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing):

“Unfortunately, these types of tragedies have become far too normal. As Michigan lawmakers, we are fighting for necessary reforms to prevent senseless killings, bringing overdue accountability and transparency to law enforcement.”

State Rep. David LaGrand (D-Grand Rapids):

My statement on the shooting of Patrick Lyoya. pic.twitter.com/7WJEYoCJxU — David LaGrand (@DavidLagrand) April 13, 2022

City of Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Patrick Lyoya’s family and the Grand Rapids community. This is a tragic incident, and we know that a thorough investigation has been started, and that due process is underway. The images that we observed on the video are very disturbing and our hearts rest with everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

