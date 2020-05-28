Riverside Park patrons grapple with flooding and coronavirus restrictions

Recent heavy rains and flooding from the Grand River put areas of the Grand Rapids park under several inches of water.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coronavirus restrictions were challenging enough – but now patrons of Riverside Park have to deal with the aftermath of flooding.

“Our trails have always been open for running, jogging and hiking, but those things are limited with these high flood waters at Riverside Park,’’ said David Marquardt, director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation.

Minor flooding is a seasonal occurrence at Riverside Park, which runs along Monroe Avenue east of the Grand River. But recent heavy rains and the resulting high water put several areas of the park under water.

Clean-up - and mowing - is getting underway as flood waters recede.

“We’ll begin addressing that, whether it’s trash floating down the river or other debris picked up in these high-water events,’’ he said.

Stepped-up tree maintenance, notably trimming, has reduced the number of downed limbs in the park, Marquardt said.

Park amenities, such as disc golf, remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The closures are system-wide, he said.

“Some of our park shelters, our grills, our disc golf areas, our ball fields; those are all closed down,’’ he said. Pickle ball. Tennis. Our basketball courts. There really were a lot of large groups gathering at those park amenities.’’

When those amenities will reopen is uncertain, Marquardt said.

“We don’t have an answer just quite yet as to when that will be,’’ he said. “It is possible that we may be able to find a way to open up some of these park amenities sooner.’’

The Grand River at Comstock Park crested four feet above flood stage last week. Areas of Riverside Park are still submerged.

Lauren Snyder lives near Riverside Park and often takes her dog there for walks. Recent flooding was not a deterrent.

“I came by yesterday and thought it was pretty flooded, but I know that the waters are falling, and I’d probably be able to get through,’’ she said. “I’m from Michigan. You’ve got to be willing to roll with it.’’

