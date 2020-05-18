Culverts get attention along rain-swollen waterways in Kent County

“When you have significant rain in a short period of time, it picks up limbs and brush,'' said Jerry Byrne of the Kent County Road Commission.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — More than three inches of rain in parts of metro Grand Rapids has inundated streams and caused flooding in low-lying areas.

Debris collecting at a culvert that carries Mill Creek beneath Lamoreaux Drive NW in Comstock Park is also a concern for the Kent County Road Commission.

“When you have significant rain in a short period of time, it picks up limbs and brush, and brings it down to the narrowest point. And unfortunately, that’s usually a road culvert,’’ said Jerry Byrne, director of maintenance for the Kent County Road Commission.

Crews this week will use heavy equipment to remove limbs that are collecting in Mill Creek at Lamoreaux Drive, he said.

“We’ll work from the road and pick those pieces out,’’ Byrne said. “It has the potential of blocking the culvert off and then the water will go over the road.’’

Water over the road forced the closings Monday of Peach Ridge Avenue NW between 8 and 9 Mile roads and North Division Avenue between 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street.

Byrne said saturated ground and open farmland contributed to localized flooding.

“There is no vegetation, so that water is going to run off quicker,’’ he said. “If this happened in July and you had crops, that would help slow down the runoff.’’

Moderate flooding is expected along the Grand River in Comstock Park later this week.

RELATED VIDEO: