Grand Rapids residents share thoughts on proposed ordinance changes impacting homeless community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapidians are sharing their thoughts on proposed ordinance changes that would impact the "unhoused community," especially downtown.

Out of the members of the public who spoke during Tuesday's City Commission meeting, most believed the changes aren't the right way to go as they believe they criminalize homelessness, meanwhile several others said the changes don't go far enough.

The changes would alter the "Nuisances" and "Disorderly Conduct" provisions of the city code.

The changes would place a ban on tents without a permit in any public area, forbid anyone from storing personal property in a public area, and allow city staff to seize or impound the property with the opportunity to reclaim it.

The changes would add definitions of "loitering" or "accosting" and prohibit this conduct in doorways, in and around ATMs, vehicles, outdoor dining areas or special events.

"The truth is these ordinances are a breath away from saying the quiet part out loud and telling the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to round up the unhoused community just because," said one person in opposition of the changes.

"There's very few times I'm not accosted by someone asking for money," said another person in support of the changes. "I say accosted, that doesn't mean I'm afraid necessarily, but there's the potential there and I think this proposed ordinance in my mind doesn't go far enough."

The city has maintained the proposed changes don't criminalize homelessness, rather they're trying to maintain a safe and healthy public space for everyone while protecting personal rights.

City Manager Mark Washington said these policies are for the benefit of the city and are what the city needs.

The City of Grand Rapids' full statement:

"The City Commission is considering and accepting public comments on proposed ordinance changes designed to maintain safe public spaces for all. The city staff have considered relevant law and constitutional considerations in presenting the proposed ordinance changes for City Commission consideration.

"The proposed changes seek to better define some previously undefined conduct. The proposed changes are intentionally content neutral. The proposed changes also embed due process and other constitutional considerations into City operations that are aimed at ensuring overall public health and safety. The focus of the available remedies in the proposed ordinance changes are civil and not criminal in nature. Despite the mischaracterization of the proposed ordinance changes, the City of Grand Rapids remains committed to solution-based collaboration. We welcome public input and will conduct a public hearing on the proposed ordinance changes on Tuesday, July 11 at the City Commission’s 2 p.m. meeting."

The ACLU of Michigan claims the proposed ordinance changes are unconstitutional and vague.

Last year, employers in the business districts and downtown area became concerned about the wellbeing of residents, employees and visitors after noting they witnessed harassment, public defecation, trespassing, public sex acts, verbal and physical assault, and other disruptive and disturbing behavior.

They, along with the Grand Rapids Chamber, began the push for the adoption of an ordinance to ban harassment and more.

No decisions on the ordinances were made Tuesday.

