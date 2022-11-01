Grand Rapids neighborhood seasonal street parking restrictions start Nov. 1

With winter around the corner, odd-even parking restrictions are returning to neighborhood streets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighborhood parking restrictions are beginning in many neighborhoods so city workers can clear streets of leaves, other debris and eventually snow.

From 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be prohibited on the odd-numbered side of sign-marked streets on odd calendar days, with the same rule applying on even days on the even side of streets.

Violators of the seasonal restriction may be ticketed $20 regardless of whether it’s snowing or not.

“It's important for us to be able to plow those streets,” Grand Rapids Public Services Managing Director James Hurt said. “The public works employees want to be able to get in there and push that snow back to the curb, making a nice place for citizens to park their cars. If we're not able to do that, it makes it harder and harder, especially when those banks that freeze, and it's harder on the trucks to try and push those banks backward.”

The change is not only so that debris can be cleaned up, but also to keep a clear lane of traffic for residents as well as emergency and city service workers.

After 6 p.m., residents can park on either side of the street until 1 a.m. A saying Hurt likes to put out for residents is to “think ahead before you go to bed.”

To report parking complaints, residents can call 311 or (616) 456-3000, use the “gr 311” app or use the city’s website.

