CAMP TWIN | Grand Rapids girls help relieve rising cost of summer camp

Brooklyn and Imani Battle, 11-year-old twins, are starting their own summer camp in their neighborhood for a fraction of the cost parents typically pay.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brooklyn and Imani Battle are no strangers to thinking of creative ways to make a little money.

"My girls have always been entrepreneurs. From having their own lemonade stands, to wanting to have their own baking businesses to having YouTube channels for themselves," said their mother, Nicole Battle-Brayboy.

Brooklyn and Imani got their latest idea from listening to their parents talk about how tough it would be to find a place for their 5-year-old brother Jaxson to go to summer camp.

"Oh, my goodness. It's so hard. Really, there's not a lot of options anymore. A lot of things are shut down," Nicole said.

According to the latest American Camp Association report, the average daily cost of day camp is $178.49 and the average daily cost of overnight camp is $448.53.

"Our mom was talking about how difficult it was for people to find a summer camp for the kids to go to. All the expenses are going higher, and everything is full. So we decided to start a neighborhood camp," Brooklyn said.

They're naming it Camp Twin. The cost is $30 per child per week. Brooklyn and Imani have done most of the organizing.

"We're going to do a lot of crafts. We're going to play games, do sports and some academic stuff," Imani said.

"We're going to learn some skills the kids would be learning in school based on their age. We're going to do reading, math problems, and if they have summer books, we'll help them with their books."

Campers are asked to bring their own lunches, but Brooklyn and Imani have snack time planned out, including fruit snacks, chips, granola bars and plenty of water.

Neighborhood parents will take turns chaperoning while the Battle twins develop their own leadership skills. They're ready to make their community proud.

"Just knowing that we have made a difference in our neighborhood, and knowing that even though we are on the younger side, we can still help out, Brooklyn said.

Camp Twin begins Monday, June 20.

