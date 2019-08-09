GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police responded to call about shots fired inside Sacred Heart Church Sunday morning. But the noise turned out to only be a loud door closing.

Police said the door slammed during a scuffle between the church staff and a homeless man found hiding in a closet at the building on 151 Garfield Ave. NW.

The man was arrested by Grand Rapids Police officers and the service continued.

Sacred Heart Church was also the target of vandalism last month. Pentagrams and the number '666' was painted on the building.

While there was no gunshots fired at the church service, there was an overnight shooting on the northeast side of the city. One man was fatally shot.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.