Some Green Charter Township neighbors still furious over battery plant, Gotion official attempts to ease concerns

During a packed commission meeting Tuesday night, Chuck Thelen addressed questions and comments on the company's future in Mecosta County.

GREEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There were more heated comments from the public in Green Charter Township during Tuesday night's commission meeting. This came as Gotion Inc. continues their plans to build their $2 billion battery facility in Mecosta County.

“This is an absolute travesty and I have had enough of it," said a person against the project. "So go get your Gotion battery plant because I’m not staying here and I refuse to raise my kids downwind of that stupid plant.”

Chuck Thelen, vice president of North American Operations, is now focusing on answering questions and concerns about the project that have caused controversy in the community since December.

He spoke in front of the township board and hundreds of community members at Stone Hatchery Park in Paris Township.

“We’re not Chinese owned or controlled by a political party," said Thelen. "Our stock is traded amongst multinational owners of that stock.”

The project is also expected to hire over 2,300 employees over the next 10 years.

Concerning what chemicals and products the company will be using in the production of anodes and cathodes, which is a key part in making electric vehicle batteries, Thelen said they will be using graphite, iron phosphate and lithium carbonate.

The use of lithium has been a concern of community members who live near the proposed plant.

"The scares about lithium self-exploding in the trucks around our city and then the plant don't make sense," said Thelen. "Why would we invest $2.4 billion just to blow up the building. Makes no sense."

There was a large number of people who spoke out against Gotion coming to town.

“We do not want this and we don’t need this in our community," said another person against the project. "Not this company of this nature.”

One person during the meeting spoke on opportunities the company may provide Mecosta County.

“The opportunity this community has to bring high paying jobs and to bring some positive results to a county and an area that is poor by any standards in the state of Michigan is a tremendous boost."

Thelen told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he’s starting to see more people coming to terms with the idea.

“I see a shift in the silent majority speaking up," said Thelen. "We’ve seen a lot of vocal minorities speaking up and seeing that the due diligence is almost over and as I’ve talked to many other people, they’re very excited about this project.”

Gotion is hoping to break ground on the project near the Big Rapids Industrial Park in early fall.

