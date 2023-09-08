Greenville community rallies behind family who lost 14-year-old boy in hit-skip crash

The superintendent of Greenville Public Schools says the school is offering resources for those who need them.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — The community is mourning the loss of a Greenville Middle Schooler who was killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight.

The boy, identified as Jamison Lafferty, just celebrated his 14th birthday last week and was about to start his 8th-grade year at Greenville Middle School this fall.

Greenville High School Head Football Coach Tom Hallock said Jamison Lafferty was a great kid.

"It is just devastating. He was a nice kid, who was working hard to better himself, our teams and our community," Coach Hallock said.

"Our hearts go out to them. I just can't imagine. I have four kids of my own...we know how traumatic that is and it's just devastating."

Michigan State Police said Jamison was walking with his two friends when they were all hit by a car that left the scene of the crash.

The other two boys remain in the hospital.

Several neighbors told 13 ON YOUR SIDE it has been an emotional day, and that they will remember Jamison as a sweet boy.

"I knew one personally, and the other two of my grandsons knew my grandson played football with him. And he was a sweet, sweet boy. And Lucas, he's in a hospital right now. And I, I just feel so bad for their family. I couldn't sleep last night," neighbor Patti Macdonald said.

The superintendent of Greenville Public Schools said the community is now pulling together to uplift and support those in need.

Hello GPS Families,

As many of you are aware, there was a tragic accident last night on Wise Road that took the life of one of our middle school students. When one of our students passes away, many in the district feel the grief of the family, pray for comfort and healing and reach out to others asking how they can help and support. Our community is blessed to have the attitude of pulling together to lift and support those in need.

In our effort to be supportive during this time, we know that students and adults may be affected by death differently and grieve in different ways. For those that seek comfort with others, the district will have staff available at the Greenville Middle School cafeteria tomorrow (August 10) from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm where students can congregate to be with friends, brainstorm ways to support the family or just have a trained ear that will listen to them. GMS/GHS counselors and social workers as well as staff from Montcalm Care Network will be there to provide support to our students, staff and families in need. Montcalm Care Network's ACCESS department is open until 5 daily and they take walk-ins at the Baldwin St and Stanton offices. Individuals may also use 988 or can call the crisis/access line which is 989.831.7520

In the short term, pray for comfort for the immediate and extended family as well as community members impacted by this tragic event. I'm certain that all of us will find ways to honor the family and make the Greenville Community proud of the way that we rally together in a time of need

Jacket Strong!

Wayne Roedel

Superintendent

The community is rallying behind these families with a meal train for the family who lost their son, and more than $15,000 dollars has been raised to support them.

Greenville Public Schools will have staff and counselors available Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. for students to support one another and to brainstorm ways to support the families of their classmates.

Michigan State Police are continuing their search for the driver who didn't stop.

State police believe that they will be able to find the driver with help from the community. Police say that the road is currently a construction site but is open to drivers.

Detectives believe the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta with substantial front-end damage and possible damage to the windshield.

"We ask the driver, to do the right thing. Come forward, let us talk to you so we can get some information and bring resolution to this tragic situation," Michigan State Police Lt. Michelle Robinson said.

"Have the courage to come forward. Do the right thing."

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

