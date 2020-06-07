Greenville man injured when truck rolls

The vehicle hit a sign and a tree, which caused the truck to roll over, pinning the driver inside.

Deputies in Montcalm County are investigating a crash that left a Greenville man trapped inside his pick-up truck.

It happened Friday around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Johnson and Muskrat Roads in Montcalm Township.

Police say that the 27-year-old Greenville man was southbound on Johnson Road when his Nissan pick-up crossed the centerline and left the roadway.

The vehicle hit a sign and a tree, which caused the truck to roll over, pinning the driver inside.

The fire department was able to get the man out and he was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids via helicopter.

Police say they don’t know if the man was wearing a seatbelt. The crash is still being investigated.

More to explore:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.