Greenville bridge fire deemed 'suspicious'

Police say the heavy timber construction is still intact.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Greenville Public Safety was called to the Greenville bridge around 3 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire. A dog was called to the scene to sniff out any accelerates.

Fire investigators are deeming it suspicious at this time, but no suspects have been identified.

Police say the trestle is not a total loss. The heavy timber construction is still intact.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Montcalm County Central Dispatch or silent observer.

